Eviction Prevention Resource Fair aims to help families in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s One-Stop and the Amphi Coalition are teaming up on an Eviction Prevention Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road.

The event will connect people facing a possible eviction with community resources that may help them remain in their homes. Information on paying overdue utilities will also be available.

As of June 1, Pima County and the city of Tucson jointly have disbursed or obligated $11.6 million in rental and utility assistance. The county and city have about $23 million left to be distributed to families in need.

In addition to rent and utility assistance, more than 25 organizations will be offering various other services at the fair.

The Pima County Health Department will be on hand to offer vaccinations against COVID-19.

For attendees with pets, the Pima Animal Care Center will be giving out dog and cat food.

People can also be connected to resources on finding work and mental-health support, signing up for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, and enrolling children in school.

“We are trying to understand what people really need. ... We’ve kind of lost touch with people in this process. People haven’t been coming into our offices and buildings as much. So, we want to find out what people need and how we can best respond,” said Bonnie Bazata, Pima County Ending Poverty Now Program Manager.

Bazata added that the fair is open to anyone in the community and no appointments or reservations are necessary.

Masks and social distancing will be required inside.

