FACT FINDERS: Should people with immunocompromising conditions get COVID-19 vaccine?

Experts said it is safe for people with immunocompromising conditions to get the COVID-19 vaccines.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Wendi Redman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Should people with compromised immune systems get the COVID-19 vaccine?

First of all, always consult your doctor before making any decision.

That said, people who have immunodeficiencies -- cancer or transplants -- it is considered safe for them to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center said it’s been tested in these populations. He said the biggest problem is the shot may not be as effective.

”Those populations I just mentioned, may not have as strong of a response to the vaccine and so they may need a booster earlier in the course but it’s very safe for them to get the vaccine,” he said.

The CDC said without the vaccine, people who have immunocompromising conditions or those who take immunosuppressants might be at greater risk of getting a severe case of COVID.

The CDC said since the authorized vaccines are not live vaccines, they can be given safely to this group.

However, there’s still much we don’t yet know about the vaccine and the immunocompromised. The University of Arizona’s Cancer Center is one group researching this topic.

