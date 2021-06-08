Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Father drowns saving daughters at lake

By WCCO staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota father is being remembered as a hero after he drowned while saving his little girls.

Leland Morris was 26 years old. He was swimming in Moore Lake with his daughters, ages 2 and 4, Sunday.

Diamond Beavers says she and her family, including the children’s father, were on inflatable rafts when 4-year-old Serenity began struggling.

“It looked to me like she was going to go under, so I started to get off,” Beavers said. “And he was like, ‘I got it. I am going to go get her.’”

She said what happened next is a blur. She also had her 3-month-old out on the water with her.

As Morris tried to save Serenity, he began struggling.

“Leland was screaming, ‘Help, help! Call 911!” Beavers said.

She said she thought she knew how to swim, and she thought Leland knew how to swim. But both struggled in the conditions.

“I’m watching him just flail, trying to get the girls from going under,” Beavers said.

“I got off my raft and went under the water. The sand sunk under my feet.”

Bystanders helped pull both girls to shore, but by then Morris was underwater and no one could find him.

“It was happening too fast. It was all within a 10-minute increment, like, we got in the pool five minutes, and everything went wrong,” Beavers said.

She said Morris gave his own life for the girls he adored.

“Leland was a hero; these kids called him hero every day,” she said.

“I didn’t expect for him to be gone this soon.”

Water safety experts say swimming in lakes can be harder than in pools. They sometimes have steep drop-offs that aren’t visible from the surface.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond supports impeachment
Tucson to take on state over 2nd Amendment
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
Report: Pima County Sheriff accused of withholding public information
Caitlin Lowe will replace Mike Candrea as head coach of the University of Arizona softball team.
Caitlin Lowe confirmed as new Arizona softball head coach
DPS: Vehicle crashes after failing to stop for trooper on I-10
Legendary Arizona head softball coach Mike Candrea is retiring after 36 seasons with the...
Legendary Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea retires after 36 seasons with Wildcats

Latest News

He approached the girls, screaming obscenities, and then turned and punched Romina with a...
Girl, 9, punched while walking on sidewalk
Telegraph Fire burns in Pinal County.
Telegraph Fire grows to more than 71,000 acres in Pinal County
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 414 new cases of COVID-19; 17,713 total deaths
A woodchuck hitches a ride to shore on a dog's back.
Woodchuck hitches ride to shore on dog’s back
Despite efforts to save some of the plants removed during the construction of the border...
Unfinished border barriers harm environment, National Park Service, Arizona rancher say