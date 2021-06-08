Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: cranking up the heat!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High-level clouds will push in during the afternoon hours through Wednesday. This helps keep daytime temperatures near or slightly-below average. Full-on sunshine returns later this week into the weekend. High temperatures will warm to 102 to 107 degrees. Tucson will likely record its first 105 degree day of 2021 this weekend. No rain.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 107F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 109F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 110F.

