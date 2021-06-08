Advertise
Motivational Monday: Burning calories after your workout

By Shelby Trahan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Working out feels good in the moment, but there is a way to keep burning calories even after you stop exercising.

As Head Coach Megan Davy with Orange Theory Fitness in Marana explains, it’s all about monitoring your heart rate.

“Our certified fitness coaches lead you through a workout, we are guiding you through our different zones,” Coach Megan said.

There are five zones that range from grey to red, each correlates with different intensity of your heart rate.

“We have our warmup zone, those are our grays, you are just walking kinda getting loose. Then we pick up the pace, our coaches want you to challenge you a little bit more and bring you up to our green zone or our base zone,” Coach Megan said.

In the green zone, you are working at 70 to 80-percent of your max heart rate. At that pace, your body starts to burn fat and carbohydrates evenly. Then you move into the orange zone.

“Once you hit that orange zone or those 12 minutes in that orange zone, your body enters after-burn,” Coach Megan said. “It’s where your metabolism is revved up for the next 24 to 36 hours, burning calories at a faster rate.”

She says the average person can reach this level with bodyweight exercises. You can go for a walk or run and it should be enough to bring the heart rate up.

In addition, you can monitor your “zones” even outside Orange Theory classes by using a fitness watch. You just need to track your heart rate and exercise at 84-percent of your max heart rate.

“Using math, you’re going to take your age, height, and weight to formulate your max heart rate,” Coach Megan said. “Then you will take 84-percent of that and you will be in your orange zone. One exercise you can do is burpees, which will help you stay in that zone.”

When attempting to make the most of your after-burn workout, all you need to do is stay in that zone for 12 minutes.

RELATED: Motivational Monday: Gym safety during COVID-19 pandemic

