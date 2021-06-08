PACC to host free vaccine, microchip clinic Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is holding a free vaccination and microchip clinic on Saturday, June 12.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at the shelter, located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

This is open to the public, and no appointment is needed. The clinic is planning to process 400 pets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dogs will need to be on leashes. Cats will need to be in carriers. Pet owners will need to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Pet owners can park in the PACC Parking lot, but are asked to avoid the spots with cones, as those are for people surrendering strays or pets.

“We are seeing so many cases of parvo, distemper, and panleukopenia,” said Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, Head Veterinarian at PACC. “These are typically seen in younger pets, but right now we are also seeing these illnesses in older pets because they weren’t vaccinated. Our hope is to get a good number of pets vaccinated so that we can bring these cases down in Pima County.”

Microchips are essential in reuniting lost pets with their owners. With a quick scan, PACC staffers can find a phone number and call the pet owner to pick up their lost pet.

“Summertime is the busiest time for stray pets,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “We are seeing 75 to 100 pets coming in every day and most are stray pets who likely have owners. An up-to-date microchip is the fastest way to get your best friend back home.”

Right now, PACC is taking in around 20 more pets than they are getting out each day, so if you want to help, you can adopt, foster, volunteer or donate to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, the official nonprofit partner to Pima Animal Care Center. Friends of PACC relies on grants and individual donations to support the life-saving work of the shelter. People can make their donations at friendsofpacc.org.

Pets four months and older have $0 adoption fees. There is a $20 licensing fee that may apply to adopted dogs. This promotion will continue through July 16. Pima Animal Care Center is open Monday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.

