Swastika, ethnic slur painted on door at Chabad on River

For the second time in less than a month, a Jewish synagogue in Tucson has been vandalized
Chabad on River was vandalized with a red swastika and an ethnic slur towards a Jew underneath.
Chabad on River was vandalized with a red swastika and an ethnic slur towards a Jew underneath.(Chabad on River)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than a month, a Jewish synagogue in the Tucson area has been vandalized.

Chabad on River was hit recently, with a red swastika painted on a door with an ethnic slur towards a Jew underneath.

“We are obviously devastated by this,” Rabbi Rami Bigelman told COLlive.com. Bigelman said it likely happened over the last few days.

Last month, someone threw a rock through the front door of Congregation Chavrim.

“When it happens to one, it happens to all of us,” said Arizona lawmaker Alma Hernandez (D-Tucson). “The amount of Jewish hate isn’t shocking. The silence is. This is not my Tucson.”

The Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona released a statement Tuesday.

“We call upon our allies, neighbors, and fellow Tucsonans to stand with us in combating heinous acts of intimidation, hatred, and antisemitism,” said Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona President and CEO Graham Hoffman.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.

“Our community is stronger together,” the groups said in a release. “We will continue to proudly engage, unite, and combat antisemitism. Only together can we vanquish all forms of intolerance and hatred and advance critical community-building efforts to repair our fractured world.”

You can donate to help with the repairs by going HERE.

