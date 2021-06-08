Advertise
TPD: Teen girl driving without license dies following crash on South Nogales Highway

Authorities said a 15-year-old girl died after she crashed into another vehicle in Tucson on...
Authorities said a 15-year-old girl died after she crashed into another vehicle in Tucson on Saturday, June 5.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a 15-year-old girl died after she crashed into another vehicle in Tucson on Saturday, June 5.

The Tucson Police Department said the teen, who was not identified, was speeding and didn’t have a license or permit.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on South Nogales Highway near East Bilby Road.

The TPD said the teen hit another vehicle from behind.

Two passengers in her vehicle were transported to the hospital, as was one person from the vehicle she hit. The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.

