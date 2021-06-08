Tucson to take on state over 2nd Amendment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state legislature passed and Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2111 on April 6, 2021 but it’s just become a concern for the Tucson City Council.

The bill, according to the Arizona State Senate fact sheet says it “prohibits the state and political subdivisions from using personnel or financial resources to enforce any act, law, treaty, order rule or regulation of the U.S. government that is inconsistent with any Arizona law regarding the regulation of firearms.”

“HB 2111 is clearly unconstitutional,” said Representative Domingo DeGrazia, a Tucson member of the House Judiciary Committee who voted against the bill. “I voted against the bill in Rules committee because it violates the Supremacy Clause.”

The Supremacy Clause is the part of the US Constitution that says federal law trumps state law.

“Very simply, it means that the state is nullifying federal law as it relates to guns in the state of Arizona,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik.

Kozachik asked for and received time at the council’s June 8, 2021 study session to see if he can convince enough of his colleagues on the council to pass a resolution saying the city will not abide by the state law and confront the state over the issue.

“What I’m asking the city council and Mayor to do is adopt a resolution that says within the city limits we will honor federal gun laws,” he said. “And it doesn’t matter what the state legislators say.”

It appears the state is taking aim at the Biden Administration which wants to pass tougher gun laws to ban the AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle, strengthens background checks, and closes the loophole which allows for person-to-person sales without a background check.

The bill passed along party lines with every Republican voting for it.

But whether the bill can stand up to constitutional muster is something Kozachik wants to find out.

“I will take this as far as it needs to go in order to bait the state legislature into filing a 1487 suit against us,” he said. “So that we can get them into federal court and get their bill overturned.”

A 1487 lawsuit is when the state threatens to withhold state shared revenues unless the municipality complies with state law. For Tucson, it could be more than $100 million.

But Kozachik is confident the city has a good case.

“They cannot trump the US Constitution and make the city of Tucson and any community in this state less safe by nullifying gun laws,” he said. “It’s just not right.”

But the courts will likely have the final say if it gets that far.

“It would be unprecedented but what would also be unprecedented is that this is the first time the state legislature has passed something that is in direct violation of the US Constitution’s supremacy clause,” he said. “That’s where this is going and that’s where they cross the line.”