Tucson water to suspend operations of TARP treatment facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Water will indefinitely shut down the Tucson Airport Remediation Project water treatment facility. Officials say there are increasing levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the groundwater wells serving the plant.

The utility assures the public the water coming out of the TARP plant has been and continues to be safe.

According to a news release, Tucson Water has been successful in removing PFAS at TARP to levels below detection. However, without further intervention, the rising levels can create the risk of PFAS entering the drinking water system.

Approximately 60,000 customers will be affected when TARP is offline. Water officials say those residents will receive a combination of recharged and recovered Colorado River water and other local groundwater sources. PFAS has not been detected in recovered Colorado River water.

The temporary shutdown will begin on Monday, June 21.

