Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

US trade deficit dips to $68.9 billion with exports up

FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, a container port on the Yangtze River is seen in an...
FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, a container port on the Yangtze River is seen in an aerial view in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province.(Chinatopix via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April to $68.9 billion as an improving global economy boosted sales of American exports.

The April deficit, the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries, was down 8.2% from a record March deficit of $75 billion.

The improving economic situation overseas drove up demand for American goods while domestic demand for imports slowed.

In April, exports of U.S. goods and services rose 1.1% to $205 billion while imports declined 1.4% to $273.9 billion.

Through the first four months of the year, the U.S. trade deficit totals $281.7 billion, up 50.4% from the deficit during the same period in 2020, a time when the U.S. economy was essentially shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The politically sensitive deficit with China fell to $25.8 billion in April, down 6.7% from the March imbalance. But through the first four months of this year, the deficit with China, the largest the United States runs with any country, was up 37.1% over the same period a year ago.

The deficit in just goods in April totaled $86.7 billion while the surplus in services totaled $17.8 billion. The United States runs surpluses in services trade which help lower the goods deficit. However, the services economy, which includes travel payments such as airline fares, has been hit hard by the coronavirus with the service surplus down 16.2% so far this year compared to the same period a year ago.

During his four years in office, Donald Trump pursued a get-tough trade strategy that used punitive tariffs on other country’s exports in an effort to lower America’s huge trade deficits with the rest of the world, which he blamed for the loss of millions of American manufacturing jobs.

But Trump’s efforts failed to alter the trade imbalances. So far, the Biden administration has left most of the penalty tariffs in place as his administration works to determine the approach it will take to trade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
Report: Pima County Sheriff accused of withholding public information
Caitlin Lowe will replace Mike Candrea as head coach of the University of Arizona softball team.
Caitlin Lowe confirmed as new Arizona softball head coach
Legendary Arizona head softball coach Mike Candrea is retiring after 36 seasons with the...
Legendary Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea retires after 36 seasons with Wildcats
U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond supports impeachment
Tucson to take on state over 2nd Amendment
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline exec to face Congress as US recovers most of ransom
People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London,...
Muslim family targeted in truck attack that killed 4, Canadian police say
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage