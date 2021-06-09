Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and...
The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer were killed as they walked along a Southern California desert highway. A fourth girl lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed three young girls — two of them in wheelchairs — and critically injured a fourth as they walked along a Southern California desert highway.

The Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer died Saturday night as they strolled on the shoulder of a road in Lucerne Valley.

Her mother tells KNBC-TV that 14-year-old Natalie Cole lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.

The CHP recovered a pickup truck.

Witnesses say the driver and passenger got out and looked at the bodies before running away.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond supports impeachment
Tucson to take on state over 2nd Amendment
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
Report: Pima County Sheriff accused of withholding public information
DPS: Vehicle crashes after failing to stop for trooper on I-10
Caitlin Lowe will replace Mike Candrea as head coach of the University of Arizona softball team.
Caitlin Lowe confirmed as new Arizona softball head coach
Legendary Arizona head softball coach Mike Candrea is retiring after 36 seasons with the...
Legendary Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea retires after 36 seasons with Wildcats

Latest News

Telegraph Fire burns in Pinal County.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire in Pinal County grows to more than 76,000 acres
Chabad on River was vandalized with a red swastika and an ethnic slur towards a Jew underneath.
Swastika, ethnic slur painted on door at Chabad on River
Legendary softball coach Mike Candrea retired after 36 seasons at the University of Arizona.
Legendary Wildcats softball coach Mike Candrea opens up about retirement, legacy
The Vail School District said both facemasks and vaccinations will be optional for the 2021-22...
Vail School District to make masks optional for upcoming school year