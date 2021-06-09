Chipotle raises menu prices to offset higher wages
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, OR (KATU) – As restaurants prepare for a busy summer, many are finding it difficult to keep staff.
So, Chipotle is raising its menu prices to cover the cost of higher wages.
The fast-food chain announced in May that it would increase worker pay to an average of $15 an hour.
Chipotle is also offering a $200 employee referral bonus.
The company’s price hikes come as global food prices are on the rise.
Copyright 2021 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.