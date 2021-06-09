First Alert Action Day: Excessive heat forecast for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Action Days for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 13-15, because of excessive heat.

Temperatures will be between 108-112 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for late Sunday through late Tuesday for southern Arizona. Areas affected by the watch include the Tucson metro area, western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, south-central Pinal County, southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 101.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 100.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 105.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 108.

SUNDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Sunny with a high of 109.

MONDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Sunny with a high of 111.

TUESDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Sunny with a high of 112.

