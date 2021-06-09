Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

First Alert Action Day: Excessive heat forecast for southern Arizona

KOLD First Alert Action Day
KOLD First Alert Action Day(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Action Days for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 13-15, because of excessive heat.

Temperatures will be between 108-112 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for late Sunday through late Tuesday for southern Arizona. Areas affected by the watch include the Tucson metro area, western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, south-central Pinal County, southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 101.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 100.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 105.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 108.

SUNDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Sunny with a high of 109.

MONDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Sunny with a high of 111.

TUESDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Sunny with a high of 112.

To see more on the forecast, visit the KOLD weather page.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond supports impeachment
Tucson to take on state over 2nd Amendment
Authorities said a 15-year-old girl died after she crashed into another vehicle in Tucson on...
TPD: Teen girl driving without license dies following crash on South Nogales Highway
DPS: Vehicle crashes after failing to stop for trooper on I-10
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
Report: Pima County Sheriff accused of withholding public information

Latest News

Smoke from the Telegraph and Mescal wildfires is blowing to the northeast toward New Mexico.
Smoke from Arizona wildfires contributes to New Mexico air quality alert
The Telegraph Fire burns Monday night, June 7, near Superior. It's one of several fires in the...
Hot, dry forecast offers little hope for relief as wildfires rage
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Ducey declares emergency in response to 2 fires burning more than 145,000 acres
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, June 9th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat watch in place this weekend!