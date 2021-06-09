Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat watch in place this weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-normal high temperatures stick around through Thursday. Friday through early next week high pressure builds overhead and temps jump to the 105 to 112 range. Tucson will be in the record ballpark Saturday through Tuesday. High clouds hang on through Wednesday, full-on sunshine returns Thursday. Dry storms may develop over the mountains next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 101F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 108F.

SUNDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Sunny with a high of 109F.

MONDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Sunny with a high of 111F.

TUESDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Sunny with a high of 112F.

