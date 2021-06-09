Pima County inmate dies at hospital after found hanging in cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex has died after being found hanging in his cell.

The inmate died on Sunday, June 6, as a hospital where he was being treated after first-responders resuscitated him.

Corrections officers discovered him at about 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4, while performing rounds.

The officers and medical staff performed life-saving measures until the arrival of personnel from the Tucson Fire Department arrived.

The inmate, who has not been identified, was resuscitated and taken to a hospital, where his condition deteriorated until his death on Sunday.

The Criminal Investigations Division has taken over the investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The inmate was originally booked into the jail on June 1 for the following charges:

DV- Kidnap (F2), DV-Aggravated Assault -Deadly Weapon (F4), DV-Aggravated Assault-Impede Breathing (F4), Discharging a weapon in city limits (F6), Possession weapon by prohibited person (F4), FTA-DV-assault (M1).

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.