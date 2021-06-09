San Antonio base on lockdown amid reports of shooter

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An Air Force base in San Antonio is on lockdown for an “active shooter warning,” but the base says there are no reported injuries.

The shooting is believed to have happened outside of Valley Hi Gate on the base.

Joint Base San Antonio issued the alert midday Wednesday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown.

An alert on Twitter said: “Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN.”

A spokeswoman for Joint Base San Antonio said she could not immediately provide any information but that officials were preparing a statement.

Joint Base San Antonio emergency responders are working with the San Antonio police department to clear the area and search for the shooters.

📢Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover.



Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN pic.twitter.com/AreOAgGiIa — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

