Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

San Antonio base on lockdown amid reports of shooter

Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.(Source: KSAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An Air Force base in San Antonio is on lockdown for an “active shooter warning,” but the base says there are no reported injuries.

The shooting is believed to have happened outside of Valley Hi Gate on the base.

Joint Base San Antonio issued the alert midday Wednesday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown.

An alert on Twitter said: “Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN.”

A spokeswoman for Joint Base San Antonio said she could not immediately provide any information but that officials were preparing a statement.

Joint Base San Antonio emergency responders are working with the San Antonio police department to clear the area and search for the shooters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond supports impeachment
Tucson to take on state over 2nd Amendment
Authorities said a 15-year-old girl died after she crashed into another vehicle in Tucson on...
TPD: Teen girl driving without license dies following crash on South Nogales Highway
DPS: Vehicle crashes after failing to stop for trooper on I-10
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
Report: Pima County Sheriff accused of withholding public information

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. military has begun its withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Hostage advocates concerned by US pullout from Afghanistan
In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, a worker moves items at a Federal Medical Station...
US deaths from heart disease and diabetes climbed amid COVID-19
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he...
Federal probe: Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op
AP source: The U.S. is buying 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer to share with the...
AP source: US buying 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to share with globe