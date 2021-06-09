Advertise
Smoke from Arizona wildfires contributes to New Mexico air quality alert

Smoke from the Telegraph and Mescal wildfires is blowing to the northeast toward New Mexico.
Smoke from the Telegraph and Mescal wildfires is blowing to the northeast toward New Mexico.(Arizona Department of Environmental Quality)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Residents of western and central New Mexico are being warned that air quality is being diminished by large amounts of smoke from wildfires in Arizona and southwestern New Mexico.

An air quality alert issued Wednesday, June 9, by the National Weather Service said the reduced air quality likely would continue through the day and redevelop overnight into Thursday morning.

Cities in the alert area include Albuquerque and Gallup.

The alert said people who should stay indoors include those with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart disease as well as people over age 65, young children and pregnant women, the advisory said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

