Smoke from Arizona wildfires contributes to New Mexico air quality alert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Residents of western and central New Mexico are being warned that air quality is being diminished by large amounts of smoke from wildfires in Arizona and southwestern New Mexico.

Smoke from the #TelegraphFire and #MescalFire continues to disperse toward the NE this afternoon, as seen on visible satellite. Much less smoke noted on the Mescal Fire compared to the past several days. #azwx #azfire pic.twitter.com/MDuEVtXyiJ — Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) June 8, 2021

An air quality alert issued Wednesday, June 9, by the National Weather Service said the reduced air quality likely would continue through the day and redevelop overnight into Thursday morning.

Cities in the alert area include Albuquerque and Gallup.

The alert said people who should stay indoors include those with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart disease as well as people over age 65, young children and pregnant women, the advisory said.

