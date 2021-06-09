Sun Tran says free fares will remain through end of year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sun Tran said the free fares will remain through the end of the year.

The company said Tuesday, June 8, there will be no charge for rides on Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van, Sun On-Demand and Sun Shuttle through Dec. 31, 2021.

The city of Tucson stopped charging for rides in March 2020 as the pandemic hit Arizona.

“The move was an effort to avoid crowding at the farebox and to provide some relief to riders during a challenging economic environment,” Sun Tran said in a news release. “Federal grant money was used to cover the loss in revenue up to this point.”

The Tucson City Council and Mayor Regina Romero affirmed the free services during a meeting for the upcoming udget.

