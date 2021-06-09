Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

TARP water treatment facility on Tucson’s south side shutting down out of abundance of caution

Around 60,000 Tucson Water customers will be switched to recovered water from Colorado River
Tucson Water is preparing to temporarily shut down the Tucson Airport Remediation Project...
Tucson Water is preparing to temporarily shut down the Tucson Airport Remediation Project treatment facility, also known as TARP, impacting tens of thousands of customers.(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Water is preparing to temporarily shut down the Tucson Airport Remediation Project treatment facility impacting tens of thousands of customers.

City leaders said TARP is being closed out of an abundance of caution as levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances rise.

The PFAS are from the foam firefighters used when training for or battling fires in the aviation industry. They do not break down and may last forever. The chemicals seeped into the ground around the airport and Air National Guard, close to the water treatment plant.

“It’s only a matter of time before these very high concentrations reach that facility,” said Tucson’s Assistant City Manager Tim Thomure.

About 60,000 customers get water from TARP. Tucson Water said these residents will instead receive recovered water from the Colorado River, a source PFAS have never been detected in.

“Tucson residents can turn their tap on and trust that what’s coming out is safe,” said Steve Kozachik, the city councilman from Ward 6.

In the past contaminants, such as TCE, have affected Tucson’s water and residents on the southside.

The city said there’s no current health risk from the water at TARP but the increasing levels of PFAS are concerning if nothing is done.

“The present situation highlights the urgent need for federal support of large-scale cleanup efforts,” saidTucson Mayor Regina Romero.

The city is working to find a solution but has no timeline for when TARP will reopen.

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva is continuing to call for more federal funding to go towards PFAS remediation efforts.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond supports impeachment
Tucson to take on state over 2nd Amendment
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
Report: Pima County Sheriff accused of withholding public information
DPS: Vehicle crashes after failing to stop for trooper on I-10
Caitlin Lowe will replace Mike Candrea as head coach of the University of Arizona softball team.
Caitlin Lowe confirmed as new Arizona softball head coach
Legendary Arizona head softball coach Mike Candrea is retiring after 36 seasons with the...
Legendary Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea retires after 36 seasons with Wildcats

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris tells Latin Americans the US can offer them hope
Chabad on River was vandalized with a red swastika and an ethnic slur towards a Jew underneath.
Swastika, ethnic slur painted on door at Chabad on River
Rides on Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van, Sun On-Demand and Sun Shuttle will be free through Dec....
Sun Tran says free fares will remain through end of year
“It’s very disturbing, we feel unsafe, and we’re really not sure what’s going on here."
Swastika, ethnic slur painted on door at Chabad on River