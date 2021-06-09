Advertise
Tucson City Council pushes decision on water rates back at least two weeks

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Water customers living outside the city limits will have to wait a little longer to find out if their bills are going up.

On Tuesday, the Tucson City Council pushed back a decision on differential water rates another few weeks.

The city wants to charge those living outside the city limits more, up to 50% more, for water services.

Tucson Water proposes increased water rates for some customers

The council said it pushed the decision because so many people wanted to speak during the meeting.

That should come as no surprise to anyone.

Tucson Water services more than 720,000 customers and about 34% live outside the city limits, so the decision will impact a lot of people.

On Tuesday night, about 20 people didn’t get to speak. They will get the opportunity to be heard when the council meets again June 22.

The council approved a motion directing staff to return with an analysis of four of the options that compares projected revenues, the impact of water bills and how the rates would compare to those charged by other providers.

On Friday, June 11, the Pima County Board of Supervisors and Tucson City Council will meet to talk about the proposal.

