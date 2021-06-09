Vail School District to make masks optional for upcoming school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Vail School District’s Governing Board voted Tuesday night to make facemasks optional for the 2021-22 school year.

VSD, which said vaccinations will be optional, is the first district in Pima County to make the move but others could announce their decisions soon.

Tucson Unified said it will discuss its mask policies during a meeting in July and the Catalina Foothills USD said it will let parents know before July 1.

Sahuarita USD will discuss the issue during its meeting Wednesday night. Superintendent Manuel O. Valenzuela is expected to recommend lifting the mandate.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.