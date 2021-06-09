Advertise
Vail School District to make masks optional for upcoming school year

The Vail School District said both facemasks and vaccinations will be optional for the 2021-22 school year.(Unsplash)
By Hannah Tiede
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Vail School District’s Governing Board voted Tuesday night to make facemasks optional for the 2021-22 school year.

VSD, which said vaccinations will be optional, is the first district in Pima County to make the move but others could announce their decisions soon.

Tucson Unified said it will discuss its mask policies during a meeting in July and the Catalina Foothills USD said it will let parents know before July 1.

Sahuarita USD will discuss the issue during its meeting Wednesday night. Superintendent Manuel O. Valenzuela is expected to recommend lifting the mandate.

