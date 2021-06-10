Advertise
Authorities seek to identify suspects in south-side homicide investigation

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of South Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night on June 9 on 2960 S 6th Avenue on West 40th Street.

On June 9, 2021, at approximately 8:51 p.m., City of South Tucson Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting near 2950 S. 6th Avenue near a Food City. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male to the rear of 2960 S 6th Avenue with a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began rendering first aid utilizing their Individual First-Aid Kits (IFAK). City of South Tucson Fire personnel arrived and took over medical treatment. An ambulance was called to transport the victim to a hospital. The victim succumbed to his wounds while in the hospital. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Douglas Storm. Next of kin has been notified.

Officers on scene determined that Storm resides with his wife at Sixth Avenue Suites Apartments, just south of the shooting scene. Authorities say Storm and his wife were walking to the Food City when Storm realized he forgot something and returned to the apartment. After retrieving what he needed, he exited the property at the west side, where he was confronted by two males who pushed him and brandished a weapon.

At that time, a tan-colored sedan being driven by a female with blonde hair drove up to Storm’s wife and struck her in the legs with the vehicle. The wife was standing on West 40th Street, behind 2960 S 6th Avenue, between the apartments and the Food City shopping center. Seconds later, officials say the wife heard two gunshots and saw Storm lying on the ground. The two assailants jumped into the vehicle and sped away, according to police. No one else was reported injured.

There are currently no suspects in custody and details are limited at this time. Detectives are conducting follow-up on leads in the case and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463). You can remain anonymous.

