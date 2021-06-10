Cooling stations made available for homeless this summer
Published: Jun. 10, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several cooling stations will be set up around Tucson for those who can’t escape the summer heat. Those in need can escape the sun and rehydrate courtesy of the Tucson Pima Coalition to end Homelessness.
Salvation Army
- Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue 7 days a week from 12 to 5 p.m.
- South Community Center 1625 S. 3rd Ave 7 days a week 12 to 5 p.m.
- Indoor heat relief, water, snacks, and supplies available.
La Fontera RAPP
- 1082 e. Ajo Way, Suite 100
- Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Indoor heat relief, water, snacks, and supplies.
- Maximum 6 people allowed inside.
Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
- 2331 E. Adams Street
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Outdoor shaded area, water bottle filling stations, showers, snacks, sports drinks.
Primavera Foundation
- HIP Day Center - 811 S. 6th Ave Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Casa Paloma Women’s Center Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Water and supplies.
Sister Jose Women’s Center
- 1050 S. Park Avenue
- Monday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Water and supplies.
