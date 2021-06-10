Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Cooling stations made available for homeless this summer

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several cooling stations will be set up around Tucson for those who can’t escape the summer heat. Those in need can escape the sun and rehydrate courtesy of the Tucson Pima Coalition to end Homelessness.

Salvation Army

  • Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue 7 days a week from 12 to 5 p.m.
  • South Community Center 1625 S. 3rd Ave 7 days a week 12 to 5 p.m.
  • Indoor heat relief, water, snacks, and supplies available.

La Fontera RAPP

  • 1082 e. Ajo Way, Suite 100
  • Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Indoor heat relief, water, snacks, and supplies.
  • Maximum 6 people allowed inside.

Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

  • 2331 E. Adams Street
  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Outdoor shaded area, water bottle filling stations, showers, snacks, sports drinks.

Primavera Foundation

  • HIP Day Center - 811 S. 6th Ave Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Casa Paloma Women’s Center Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Water and supplies.

Sister Jose Women’s Center

  • 1050 S. Park Avenue
  • Monday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Water and supplies.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina still fighting for life after hit-and-run
Police seek elderly suspect in hit-and-run that critically injured child; no arrests made in case
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Two fires north of Tucson burn more than 158,000 acres; Superior returned to ‘READY’ status
Speedway Boulevard was closed between Swan and Craycroft roads during the search early on...
UPDATE: Police take suspect into custody after reports of gunfire; traffic restricted on East Speedway
Pima County Adult Detention Complex
Pima County inmate dies at hospital after found hanging in cell
Authorities said there are two crime scenes in Willcox, one at West Airport Road and Quail...
UPDATE: Trooper injured, suspect dead following high-speed chase that ended in crash, shooting near Willcox