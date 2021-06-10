Driver in hit-and-run that critically injured child identified as elderly male, no arrests made in case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -On her third birthday, Catalina Rodriguez is still on life support following a hit-and-run on the south side.

On April 16th, a person driving a truck hit Rodriguez in the pedestrian crosswalk at Irvington Road and 9th Avenue.

Tucson Police released photos, asking for the public’s help identifying the driver’s truck, which happened quickly.

Today, we’ve learned Tucson Police identify the driver as an elderly man. Detectives made contact with the man, but no charges have been filed, nor have arrests been made.

Details are limited, but TPD will now turn over their discoveries to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for further review of the case.

The Tucson community continues to rally for Catalina. Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe.

