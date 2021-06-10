Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: Rollout of mRNA vaccines considered huge success

By Wendi Redman
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the pandemic came the first big rollout of mRNA vaccines.

Pfizer and Moderna are both examples. Since we had never been exposed to that kind of vaccine before, we wondered if it performed the way researchers expected?

While mRNA vaccines are new to the public, the CDC said it’s not new to researchers. In fact, they’ve been around for decades.

More KOLD News 13 Fact Finder stories

They’ve been studying mRNA technology for things like the flu, zika and rabies.

Unlike vaccines we’re used to, Messenger RNA vaccines do not put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies to trigger an immune response. They simply send a message to our cells to make a protein that triggers an immune response.

Deepta Bhattacharya at the University of Arizona admits he wasn’t quite sure what to expect o at the beginning but said he is impressed with how well they work.

”Hundreds of millions of doses have been given out around the world and we’re seeing that it’s also remarkably safe,” he said “So, you add those things together and that’s just such a huge win. I just shudder to think of where we would be without those vaccines.”

Bhattacharya went as far as to say the mRNA vaccines have been one of the biggest success stories of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond supports impeachment
Tucson to take on state over 2nd Amendment
Authorities said a 15-year-old girl died after she crashed into another vehicle in Tucson on...
TPD: Teen girl driving without license dies following crash on South Nogales Highway
DPS: Vehicle crashes after failing to stop for trooper on I-10
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
Report: Pima County Sheriff accused of withholding public information

Latest News

Amazon launches "Sidewalk" on Echo and Ring Devices
Sharing your internet: Amazon launches “Sidewalk”
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Ducey declares emergency in response to two fires burning more than 150,000 acres
Arizona head softball coach Caitlin Lowe
Caitlin Lowe introduced as Wildcats head softball coach
The Arizona legislature has not been able to reach an agreement on a $12.8 billion budget and...
Historic tax cut proposal holding up budget process in Arizona
Catalina still fighting for life following hit-and-run
Driver in hit-and-run that critically injured child identified as elderly male, no arrests made in case