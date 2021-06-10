FACT FINDERS: Rollout of mRNA vaccines considered huge success

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the pandemic came the first big rollout of mRNA vaccines.

Pfizer and Moderna are both examples. Since we had never been exposed to that kind of vaccine before, we wondered if it performed the way researchers expected?

While mRNA vaccines are new to the public, the CDC said it’s not new to researchers. In fact, they’ve been around for decades.

They’ve been studying mRNA technology for things like the flu, zika and rabies.

Unlike vaccines we’re used to, Messenger RNA vaccines do not put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies to trigger an immune response. They simply send a message to our cells to make a protein that triggers an immune response.

Deepta Bhattacharya at the University of Arizona admits he wasn’t quite sure what to expect o at the beginning but said he is impressed with how well they work.

”Hundreds of millions of doses have been given out around the world and we’re seeing that it’s also remarkably safe,” he said “So, you add those things together and that’s just such a huge win. I just shudder to think of where we would be without those vaccines.”

Bhattacharya went as far as to say the mRNA vaccines have been one of the biggest success stories of the pandemic.

