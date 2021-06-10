Advertise
Families still seeking answers in Tucson’s south-side double homicide that left two young men dead

Families still seeking justice
By Carmen Valencia
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two families still searching for answers tonight – in the death of two young boys that were killed back in March on Tucson’s South side.

Family and friends gathered in front of the memorial for the boys to honor their lives on S. Furgeus Ave. Tonight, marked 3 months since both Christopher Nunez and Bernadino Santamarina were killed in what detectives ruled a double homicide.

Two mother who are uniting share one common pain. “We miss Chris every day, and I wish he was here every day,” said Selena Cluff, the mother of Christopher Nunez.

Bernardino Santamarina’s mother, Carmen Zurita, also speaking out and demanding just for her son. “We just can’t believe what happened to them, this has been a hard dream that we haven’t been able to wake up from,” she said.

Balloons drifting into the heavens with signs that read ‘till we meet again. As loved ones held a vigil to honor both lives taken too soon by what the family calls ‘senseless act of crime.’

“I still think that he’s here and I love him so much just like everyone in the family does, and he will always be in our hearts,” Carmen said.

Both mothers remembering their fondest memories with their boys. “I miss everything about him, his smile I miss him asking me mom what’s for dinner, his hugs,” Selena said.

“Bernie always wanted to be a pilot, now that’s where he’s at, being a pilot,” Carmen mentioned.

Gone, but never forgotten. The boy’s legacy will continue to be shared for years to come by those who still love them. “I know they’re together, both of them happy, their big angels looking down on us taking care of us,” said Bernardino’s mother.

And as for Chris’s mother. “I think that he would probably be telling me to do what I’m doing, keep fighting for him, I’m his voice,” said Selena.

The Tucson police department says there are no updates in the investigation.

However, there’s a reward of 2,500 dollars for anyone with information that will lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

