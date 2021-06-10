Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: excessive heat warning in place next week!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong high pressure over northern Mexico will move into northern Arizona this weekend and stays put through next week. This will take our now near-normal temps to new heights. Excessive Heat Warning is in place for most of southern Arizona Sunday through Wednesday. Temps will be at dangerous levels 105 to 113 degrees during that time. Models hint at dry thunderstorms over the mountains next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 108F.

SUNDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny with a high of 110F.

MONDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Some clouds with a high of 111F.

TUESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Some clouds with a high of 112F.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Some clouds with a high near 110F.

