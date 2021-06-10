Advertise
Shooter, 2 others dead in Fla. supermarket, sheriff confirms

Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in...
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday.(WPTV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead after a shooting inside a Florida supermarket.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in the statement Thursday that the shooter is among the dead.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

