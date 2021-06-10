Advertise
Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard

Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man found stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan near a winery in Santa Rosa, California. He required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery(Source: Sonoma Sheriff via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:28 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.

The man was discovered Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him.

“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. “After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”

The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.

The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.

Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

