Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids 12-17

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There may soon be a second COVID-19 vaccine option for adolescents.

Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children 12-17.

Last month, the company reported the results of a trial for the age group.

It showed none of the 3,700 kids who received the vaccine contracted the virus, starting 14 days after their second dose.

The FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for the same age group last month.

Moderna’s vaccine is like Pfizer’s. Both use messenger RNA, or mRNA, to build immunity to the virus. Their efficacy rates are nearly identical.

Many experts consider vaccinating younger people as soon as possible important to fighting coronavirus as schools prepare for in-person learning in the fall.

Moderna has also asked regulators in Canada and Europe to approve its vaccine for the 12-17 age bracket.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina still fighting for life after hit-and-run
Police seek elderly suspect in hit-and-run that critically injured child; no arrests made in case
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Two fires north of Tucson burn more than 158,000 acres; Superior returned to ‘READY’ status
Pima County Adult Detention Complex
Pima County inmate dies at hospital after found hanging in cell
Speedway Boulevard was closed between Swan and Craycroft roads during the search early on...
UPDATE: Police take suspect into custody after reports of gunfire; traffic restricted on East Speedway
Authorities said a 15-year-old girl died after she crashed into another vehicle in Tucson on...
TPD: Teen girl driving without license dies following crash on South Nogales Highway

Latest News

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek...
EXPLAINER: Chauvin’s lawyer asks to probe alleged jury bias
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
LIVE: Biden lays out vaccine donations, urge world leaders to join
Drivers are exiting westbound I-10 at Fort Grant Road and re-entering the highway at Taylor...
UPDATE: Cochise County Sheriff’s Office: Westbound I-10 closed in Willcox after officer-involved shooting
The May rise in consumer prices that the Labor Department reported Thursday reflected a range...
Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in...
Shooter, 2 others dead in Fla. supermarket, sheriff confirms