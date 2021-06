TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire sparked in Graham County northeast of Tucson Thursday, June 10.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Pinnacle Fire is burning in the Santa Teresa Wilderness in a remote area north of Klondyke.

Details about the fire are limited, but resources are responding to the scene.

