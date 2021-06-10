Red Cross calling for volunteers at shelters for those affected by wildfires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Red Cross in Arizona is calling for volunteers to serve as shelter workers on a disaster relief operation.

The Red Cross needs people to help meet sheltering needs of individuals, families, and communities affected by wildfires.

Two wildfires are burning north of Tucson near the communities of Superior, Miami and Globe, among others.

For more information about this volunteer opportunity and to apply, click HERE.

