UPDATE: Police take suspect into custody after reports of gunfire; traffic restricted on East Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have one man in custody after an early-morning search on Thursday, June 10.

Police say traffic is restricted on East Speedway Boulevard while the investigation continues. Speedway had been closed between Swan and Craycroft roads while officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area.

The incident began shortly after 2:15 a.m. when the Tucson Police Department received multiple reports of shots being fired near 1800 N. Desmond Lane. As officers responded, more 911 calls came in to report additional gunfire from 2000 N. Alvernon Way and 3900 N. Justin Lane. At 3 a.m., someone reported seeing the suspect near 4800 E. Speedway Boulevard.

TPD SWAT, K-9, Air Unit and additional officers were called to the scene to search the area. Just after 4:50 a.m., a suspect was taken into custody by a TPD K-9.

No injuries to the public or officers were reported.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.