Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

UPDATE: Police take suspect into custody after reports of gunfire; traffic restricted on East Speedway

Speedway Boulevard was closed between Swan and Craycroft roads during the search early on...
Speedway Boulevard was closed between Swan and Craycroft roads during the search early on Thursday, June 10.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have one man in custody after an early-morning search on Thursday, June 10.

Police say traffic is restricted on East Speedway Boulevard while the investigation continues. Speedway had been closed between Swan and Craycroft roads while officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area.

The incident began shortly after 2:15 a.m. when the Tucson Police Department received multiple reports of shots being fired near 1800 N. Desmond Lane. As officers responded, more 911 calls came in to report additional gunfire from 2000 N. Alvernon Way and 3900 N. Justin Lane. At 3 a.m., someone reported seeing the suspect near 4800 E. Speedway Boulevard.

TPD SWAT, K-9, Air Unit and additional officers were called to the scene to search the area. Just after 4:50 a.m., a suspect was taken into custody by a TPD K-9.

No injuries to the public or officers were reported.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina still fighting for life after hit-and-run
Suspect in hit-and-run that critically injured child identified as elderly man; no arrests made in case
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Ducey declares emergency in response to two fires burning more than 150,000 acres
Pima County Adult Detention Complex
Pima County inmate dies at hospital after found hanging in cell
Authorities said a 15-year-old girl died after she crashed into another vehicle in Tucson on...
TPD: Teen girl driving without license dies following crash on South Nogales Highway
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

Families still seeking justice
Families still seeking answers after double homicide on Tucson’s south side
Criminals have used ransomware to attack a major gas pipeline, local governments and even a top...
Ransomware attacks growing but big businesses aren’t only targets
Amazon launches "Sidewalk" on Echo and Ring Devices
Sharing your internet: Amazon launches “Sidewalk”
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Ducey declares emergency in response to two fires burning more than 150,000 acres