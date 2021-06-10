Sharing your internet: Amazon launches “Sidewalk”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -

Most of us hadn’t heard of “Sidewalk” before this week. Amazon just launched new technology that uses your Echo or Ring device to share tiny bits of your internet with those nearby. It’s called “meshing” your devices into an internet sharing network. Here is a list of the devices that are now part of Sidewalk:

Ring Floodlight Cam (2019)

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired (2019)

Ring Spotlight Cam Mount (2019)

Echo (3rd Gen and newer)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen and newer)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen and newer) for Kids

Echo Dot with Clock (3rd Gen and newer)

Echo Plus (All generations)

Echo Show (2nd Gen and newer)

Echo Spot

Echo Studio

Echo Input

Echo Flex

Amazon has said the networking is meant to improve the experience for everyone, but many users are concerned about safety and privacy. Amazon put out a statement outlining multiple layers of protection. Still, know that Sidewalk is enabled by default on the above devices, meaning you’ll have to actively opt out if you’re concerned. To do that:

Open your Alexa app on your iPhone or Android device

Tap the More menu

Tap Settings

Tap Amazon Sidewalk

Toggle the slider to “off”

