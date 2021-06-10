Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

‘So long, partner’: Mom recreates iconic ‘Toy Story’ scene as son heads off to college

Josiah Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University.
Josiah Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University.(Josiah Robles)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Texas (Gray News) - This “Toy Story”-inspired graduation photo has taken the internet by storm, creating all the feels.

Josiah Robles graduated from Somerset High School in Texas on May 28.

To honor the momentous occasion, his mom had the idea to recreate the iconic scene when Andy leaves his favorite toys at the steps of Bonnie’s home, before heading off to college.

The tear-jerking moment marked Andy’s transition into adulthood.

“We thought it would be a good idea to do it with ‘Toy Story’ toys considering that I will be going off to college, like kind of what Andy did when he left the toys in the movie,” Robles explained.

If you look closely, you can see Buzz Lightyear and Woody waving goodbye as Robles walks towards his future at Baylor University.

The photo taken by Brandon Romero, a close family friend, has been seen by thousands across the country.

With nearly 18,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets on Twitter already, it’s apparent the internet can’t get enough of this sweet photo.

Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University, where he will go “to infinity and beyond.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina still fighting for life after hit-and-run
Police seek elderly suspect in hit-and-run that critically injured child; no arrests made in case
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Two fires north of Tucson burn more than 158,000 acres; Superior returned to ‘READY’ status
Speedway Boulevard was closed between Swan and Craycroft roads during the search early on...
UPDATE: Police take suspect into custody after reports of gunfire; traffic restricted on East Speedway
Pima County Adult Detention Complex
Pima County inmate dies at hospital after found hanging in cell
Authorities said there are two crime scenes in Willcox, one at West Airport Road and Quail...
UPDATE: Trooper, suspect injured following high-speed chase that ended in crash, shooting near Willcox

Latest News

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!" Filling...
The unanswered ‘Jeopardy!’ question: Who’s the new host?
An 8-year-old boy in Michigan sold his Pokémon cards on the side of the road to pay for his...
Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon cards to pay for sick puppy’s vet bills
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden lays out vaccine donations, urges world leaders to join
President Biden is making his debut on the world stage. (Source: CNN)
Biden in Britain ahead of G7