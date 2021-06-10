Take part in the 2021 First Responders CrossFit Games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This weekend first responders from across southern Arizona will all be under one roof for a good cause.

It’s part of the 2021 First Responders CrossFit Games.

Crossfit East Tucson and Platinum Fitness are teaming up for this one-day event on Saturday, June 12.

Competitor check-in begins at 6 a.m., then the first heat starts at 7 a.m.

If you’re a firefighter, border patrol, or EMT, you’re invited!

Law enforcement, healthcare workers, essential workers, or military member? You’re invited, too!

There will be food, vendors and raffle prizes.

Organizers said they want this to be a fun way to kick off the summer, by breaking a sweat and raising money for the Casa de la Luz Foundation and the “100 Club” of Arizona.

“I think anytime you can give back to the community and to organizations that support first responders and healthcare workers is a phenomenal thing. I’m really excited to work out and have fun with some of the other firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement,” said Sgt. David Hill, Tucson Police Department.

If you’re interested, make sure to register. Spots are limited and they close on Friday.

You can register by calling (520) 290-8000.

