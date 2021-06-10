Westbound I-10 closed in Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation said westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at Willcox because of a law enforcement incident early on Thursday, June 10.

The incident happened at Milepost 340, according to ADOT.

Drivers are exiting I-10 at Fort Grant Road and re-entering the highway at Taylor Road (Milepost 336).

KOLD News 13 has asked the Department of Public Safety for information about the cause of the closure. A DPS spokesman said they are still gathering information.

