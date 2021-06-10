Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Westbound I-10 closed in Willcox

Drivers are exiting westbound I-10 at Fort Grant Road and re-entering the highway at Taylor...
Drivers are exiting westbound I-10 at Fort Grant Road and re-entering the highway at Taylor Road on Thursday morning, June 10.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation said westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at Willcox because of a law enforcement incident early on Thursday, June 10.

The incident happened at Milepost 340, according to ADOT.

Drivers are exiting I-10 at Fort Grant Road and re-entering the highway at Taylor Road (Milepost 336).

KOLD News 13 has asked the Department of Public Safety for information about the cause of the closure. A DPS spokesman said they are still gathering information.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina still fighting for life after hit-and-run
Police seek elderly suspect in hit-and-run that critically injured child; no arrests made in case
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Two fires north of Tucson burn more than 158,000 acres; Superior returned to ‘READY’ status
Pima County Adult Detention Complex
Pima County inmate dies at hospital after found hanging in cell
Authorities said a 15-year-old girl died after she crashed into another vehicle in Tucson on...
TPD: Teen girl driving without license dies following crash on South Nogales Highway
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it