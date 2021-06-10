Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Wildfire sparks northeast of Nogales

The Shamrock Fire burns in a remote area northeast of Nogales on Thursday, June 10.
The Shamrock Fire burns in a remote area northeast of Nogales on Thursday, June 10.(U.S. Forest Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wildland fire crews are battling a new fire in a remote area of the Coronado National Forest south of Patagonia. As of Thursday, June 10, no structures are threatened.

Shamrock Fire Update 06/10/2021 (Shamrock Fire Wildfire): Size: 125 acres and 0% containedVegetation: Short grass and...

Posted by The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest on Thursday, June 10, 2021

According to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service, the Shamrock Fire is being fought by four Crews, three engines, three Very Large Airtankers, three Large Air Tankers, three helicopters, one Air Attack and one lead plane.

The fire, which started at about midnight, June 10, has burned about 125 acres with no containment fueled by grass and brush about 11 miles northeast of Nogales, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center (WildCAD).

It is burning in steep, rugged terrain near Kino Springs.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina still fighting for life after hit-and-run
Police seek elderly suspect in hit-and-run that critically injured child; no arrests made in case
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Two fires north of Tucson burn more than 158,000 acres; Superior returned to ‘READY’ status
Pima County Adult Detention Complex
Pima County inmate dies at hospital after found hanging in cell
Speedway Boulevard was closed between Swan and Craycroft roads during the search early on...
UPDATE: Police take suspect into custody after reports of gunfire; traffic restricted on East Speedway
Authorities said a 15-year-old girl died after she crashed into another vehicle in Tucson on...
TPD: Teen girl driving without license dies following crash on South Nogales Highway

Latest News

Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Two fires north of Tucson burn more than 158,000 acres; Superior returned to ‘READY’ status
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, June 10th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: excessive heat warning in place next week!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, June 10th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, June 10th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat kicks in this weekend!