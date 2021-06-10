Wildfire sparks northeast of Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wildland fire crews are battling a new fire in a remote area of the Coronado National Forest south of Patagonia. As of Thursday, June 10, no structures are threatened.

According to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service, the Shamrock Fire is being fought by four Crews, three engines, three Very Large Airtankers, three Large Air Tankers, three helicopters, one Air Attack and one lead plane.

The fire, which started at about midnight, June 10, has burned about 125 acres with no containment fueled by grass and brush about 11 miles northeast of Nogales, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center (WildCAD).

It is burning in steep, rugged terrain near Kino Springs.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.