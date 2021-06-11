Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Tucson’s Dancing Runner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -You may have seen him along Oracle, Tucson’s dancing runner is this week’s Arizona’s Heart and Sol recipient.

Rex Wilkins bravely told his story of battling depression, using running and dancing—along with professional help, to get better. Today, he still runs and occasionally dances.

“I am dancing less, but I run pretty much every week, five times, six times a week,” he said.

He might not be grooving as often, but he still makes an impact, however big or small, to whoever may be passing by.

“I don’t need to know if it means a bunch to some people. I’m just glad that maybe I brought a little bit of joy into their day when maybe they were struggling,” said Wilkins. “Dancing like an idiot is a way of showing vulnerability, but I also think that opening up about the struggles that you’re having is a form of vulnerability.”

For his bravery, vulnerability and spirit of joy—he is Arizona’s Heart and Sol, receiving $300 from our sponsor, Casino Del Sol. Even when given an award, he thinks not of himself—but others.

“This is very kind but yeah but…I don’t think I’m going to spend this on me. I think I want to give this to charity,” Wilkins said when handed the cash prize. “I feel like it’s important that we give of ourselves, even when it hurts.”

Wilkins tells us he’s already donated the money to the Interfaith Community Services Food Bank. If you know someone who represents Arizona’s Heart and Sol, please nominate them here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.