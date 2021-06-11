Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas woman is suing the State Patrol over a trooper’s use of a PIT maneuver in July 2020 that resulted in flipping her vehicle.

Janice Nicole Harper claims she was two months pregnant when the trooper bumped her car, causing her to hit a concrete barrier.

Her vehicle then flipped over, briefly leaving her trapped inside as seen in the dashcam video.

The trooper, Rodney Dunn, said Harper was speeding and ignored his signals to pull over.

Harper claims she wasn’t trying to evade arrest, and she was just looking for a safe place to stop her car.

She was cited for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

According to Harper’s attorney, the trooper’s actions were reckless and put his client at substantial risk of physical injury.

Harper’s unborn baby was unharmed in the crash.

Arkansas State Police have not responded to a request for comment on the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Alex Grechanin arrested after a shooting incident in Tucson.
UPDATE: Suspect identified after police say 50 to 100 shots fired in midtown
Authorities said there are two crime scenes in Willcox, one at West Airport Road and Quail...
UPDATE: Trooper injured, suspect dead following high-speed chase that ended in crash, shooting near Willcox
Catalina still fighting for life after hit-and-run
Elderly suspect identified as suspect in hit-and-run that critically injured child; no arrests made in case
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Families still seeking justice
Families still seeking answers after double homicide on Tucson’s south side

Latest News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1 billion vaccine doses for world
A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.
WATCH: Officer and bystander team up to rescue stranded stingray
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas woman sues trooper over use of PIT maneuver
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Two fires north of Tucson burn more than 160,000 acres; several communities returned to ‘READY’ status