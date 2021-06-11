FIRST ALERT FORECAST: excessive heat warning in place this weekend through next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Action Days for Saturday through Friday, June 12-18, because of excessive heat.

Temperatures will be between 110-112 degrees every day.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for late Sunday through late Wednesday for southern Arizona. Areas affected by the watch include the Tucson metro area, including Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton and Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 105.

SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny with a high of 110.

SUNDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny with a high of 111.

MONDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high of 112.

TUESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high of 112.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high near 111.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high near 110.

