Heat forces changes to FEMA mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Out of concern for safety due to the increasing heat, there will be changes in hours for the two FEMA mobile COVID-19 vaccination units that will be moving to a new location on June 12.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has been operating mobile units in partnership with Pima County since May 3, will be at Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. 1st Avenue, and Curtis Park, 2110 W. Curtis Road, June 12 through June 14.

Instead of operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as scheduled, those locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. before pausing and resuming operations from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pima County’s vaccine call center will try to reach those returning for second shots about the change in hours via phone.

The determining factor in changing hours was the expected temperatures over 105 degrees for a sustained period, making it unsafe for clients, workers, and volunteers.

The FEMA mobile units are scheduled to continue through June 26, although future locations are being moved to air-conditioned indoor buildings, likely near the venues from previously announced schedules. Check pima.gov/covid19vaccine for updates on the FEMA units and all vaccination sites.

All FEMA locations are offering Arizona Lottery $2 scratcher tickets, with a maximum prize of $10,000 and assorted smaller cash prizes, for those receiving first-dose shots.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Tucson area from late Saturday morning to Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.