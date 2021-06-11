Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Heat forces changes to FEMA mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites

(Johnson & Johnson)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Out of concern for safety due to the increasing heat, there will be changes in hours for the two FEMA mobile COVID-19 vaccination units that will be moving to a new location on June 12.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has been operating mobile units in partnership with Pima County since May 3, will be at Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. 1st Avenue, and Curtis Park, 2110 W. Curtis Road, June 12 through June 14.

Instead of operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as scheduled, those locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. before pausing and resuming operations from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pima County’s vaccine call center will try to reach those returning for second shots about the change in hours via phone.

The determining factor in changing hours was the expected temperatures over 105 degrees for a sustained period, making it unsafe for clients, workers, and volunteers.

The FEMA mobile units are scheduled to continue through June 26, although future locations are being moved to air-conditioned indoor buildings, likely near the venues from previously announced schedules. Check pima.gov/covid19vaccine for updates on the FEMA units and all vaccination sites.

All FEMA locations are offering Arizona Lottery $2 scratcher tickets, with a maximum prize of $10,000 and assorted smaller cash prizes, for those receiving first-dose shots.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Tucson area from late Saturday morning to Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina still fighting for life after hit-and-run
Elderly suspect identified as suspect in hit-and-run that critically injured child; no arrests made in case
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Two fires north of Tucson burn more than 158,000 acres; Superior returned to ‘READY’ status
Authorities said there are two crime scenes in Willcox, one at West Airport Road and Quail...
UPDATE: Trooper injured, suspect dead following high-speed chase that ended in crash, shooting near Willcox
35-year-old Alex Grechanin arrested after a shooting incident in Tucson.
UPDATE: Suspect identified after police say 50 to 100 shots fired in midtown
Pima County Adult Detention Complex
Pima County inmate dies at hospital after found hanging in cell

Latest News

Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its...
Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids 12-17
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US extends expiration dates for J&J COVID vaccine by 6 weeks
The FDA's vaccine advisors meet to discuss COVID-19 shots for kids.
Is it time to start vaccinating kids for COVID?
The 2021 First Responders CrossFit Games are all about breaking a sweat for a good cause.
Take part in the 2021 First Responders CrossFit Games