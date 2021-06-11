Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

NY Times: Trump DOJ investigated House Dems, seized data

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats called for an investigation on Thursday after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department under President Donald Trump seized the communications data of members of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The news about the politicization of the Trump Administration Justice Department is harrowing,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. “These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president.”

The Times reported Thursday that the DOJ subpoenaed Apple for data from at least two committee members, as well as aides and family members, in 2017 and 2018. The Times report anonymously cited committee officials and two other people briefed on the inquiry.

Among those whose records were seized was California Rep. Adam Schiff, then the top Democrat on the committee.

Schiff, now the panel’s chair, said in a statement Thursday night: “Though we were informed by the Department in May that this investigation is closed, I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president.”

The Times reported that the subpoenas came as the DOJ was trying to hunt down the sources of leaks that had led to news stories about contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina still fighting for life after hit-and-run
Elderly suspect identified as suspect in hit-and-run that critically injured child; no arrests made in case
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Two fires north of Tucson burn more than 158,000 acres; Superior returned to ‘READY’ status
Authorities said there are two crime scenes in Willcox, one at West Airport Road and Quail...
UPDATE: Trooper injured, suspect dead following high-speed chase that ended in crash, shooting near Willcox
35-year-old Alex Grechanin arrested after a shooting incident in Tucson.
UPDATE: Suspect identified after police say 50 to 100 shots fired in midtown
Pima County Adult Detention Complex
Pima County inmate dies at hospital after found hanging in cell

Latest News

Joint city, county meeting on water rates canceled
You may have seen him along Oracle, Tucson’s dancing runner is this week’s Arizona’s Heart and...
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Tucson’s Dancing Runner
Heat forces changes to FEMA mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites
You may have seen him along Oracle, Tucson’s dancing runner is this week’s Arizona’s Heart and...
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Tucson’s Dancing Runner