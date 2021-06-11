Pima County Health reports increase in whooping cough in infants and young children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Arizona Health Department says they have seen 53 cases of whooping cough (pertussis) in 2021, with many of them occurring in Pima County in infants and young children.

The Pima County Health Department has reported pertussis cases in Pima County, mainly amongst children age five and under since mid-April.

29 of these cases have been reported in Pima County alone, with 39 cases having been or currently being investigated by PCHD. 39% of cases reported attending childcare. Cases have resulted in mild illness and no hospitalizations or deaths have been reported.

Officials do not consider the increase in cases to be an outbreak, however, encourage parents to make sure they are taking every opportunity to get vaccines up to date for themselves and their children.

Officials believe that a number of factors may be contributing to this increase including:

Kids may have missed their well visits last year where vaccines would have been administered

Relaxation of COVID prevention measures means other illnesses that spread from person to person become more common as well

More children may be going back to childcare

More providers testing for other respiratory illnesses as COVID-19 suspicion declines (providers were focused on COVID testing and are now testing for other cough causing illnesses)

Providers should have a high suspicion and consider pertussis even in vaccinated persons with minimal to mild pertussis-related symptoms. Pertussis is highly contagious. Treated cases remain communicable through the 5th day of appropriate antibiotic treatment. Patients should not be approved to return to school/work/activity until the completion of at least five days of treatment. Providers must report all suspected cases to the Health Department within one working day without waiting for laboratory confirmation.

