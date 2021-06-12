COVID-19 vaccine Q&A: Distinguishing fact from myth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News13 hosted a live Q & A on Friday, June 11, 2021 to answer viewer questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bud Foster, Wendi Redman, Brooke Wagner, Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya, and Dr. Theresa Cullen were all among the panel who discussed COVID-19 updates and concerns in southern Arizona.

One of the largest viewer concerns the panel addressed was the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine. Many people expressed their concern for the safety of the vaccine after it was swiftly made available. Manufacturing began at the same time the vaccine was being tested, which is not something done under ordinary circumstances.

The panel also discussed the mistrust of health officials and government from viewers. Dr. Cullen explained the health department and government are two separate entities and although they have cooperated through the pandemic, they are not connected.

Viewers who are vaccinated with underlying health conditions are also concerned about not wearing masks in public. Dr. Cullen’s professional opinion is to continue wearing a mask if you feel you’re not comfortable taking it off, however, she recommends speaking with your primary care doctor first.

The panel addressed a viewer’s concern of having to provide documentation after receiving the vaccine. Bud Foster says this is already mandatory for those seeking to travel abroad, siting that many other countries have required various vaccinations for travel for years.

Side effects of the vaccine is something that has raised concern since the beginning. Some viewers have said they’re afraid of dying from the effects of the vaccine. Dr. Bhattacharya says people have been studying coronaviruses for decades and have run vaccine trials for research purposes since 2013. Dr. Bhattacharya says the only side effects we will see are short-term including muscle soreness, fever the day after, and tiredness.

