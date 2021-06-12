FDA approval of new Alzheimer’s drug comes with controversy, medical experts say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Food and Drug Administration approved the first new medication for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades. Some medical experts say the controversial drug is too dangerous, but for those with loved ones battling the illness, it may be worth the risk.

“No one deserves to ever be inflicted with this terrible disease,” said Kathy Norris-Wilhelm, who lost her spouse to Alzheimer’s disease.

She said the chance to have more time is an invaluable asset. Norris-Wilhelm lost her wife to early-onset Alzheimer’s a few months ago. She learned about this week’s approval of Aduhelm, a new drug given the green light by the FDA, that can reduce plaque in the brain and slow memory loss.

“There’s a potential to have a higher quality of life, spending more time with your family or what you put off,” she said. “You can’t put a value on that at all.”

However, the approval of the drug has come with mixed reviews. Dr. Roberta Diaz Brinton, a neuroscientist who directs the University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science, tells me the drug failed one of its two clinical trials.

“Is there sufficient benefit in terms of cognitive and function and brain function overall to merit the risks?” she said.

Side effects can include brain swelling, microbleeds and disorientation. Dr. Brinton said the medication did benefit some people by slowing memory loss by about six months.

“No doubt in my mind that this treatment will help some patients,” said Dr. Allan Anderson, the Director of the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute.

He said the drug doesn’t cure the disease but offers hope.

“I think this is the new beginning of a series of things we will see in upcoming years,” Dr. Anderson.

The FDA is requiring the drug company to conduct a new clinical trial to verify the drug’s benefits. The company says the drug costs about $56,000 a year.

