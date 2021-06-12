Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The first heat warnings of the year have arrived. An excessive heat warning is in place through Friday night

KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
By Jaclyn Selesky
Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have a dangerous stretch of hot weather ahead of us as high pressure settles in. It will slowly make its monsoonal move to the Four Corners area by next week as we head into monsoon 2021, which officially starts on Tuesday. A slight increase in moisture will lead to mountain storms mainly east of Tucson next week. Little rain expected at this time.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny with a high of 113.

MONDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high of 112.

TUESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high of 113. 10% Storm chance over mountains.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sun and clouds with a high near 110. 20% storm chance over mountains.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high near 110. 20% storm chance over mountains.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 111. 20% storm chance over mountains.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 111.

