HIKER RESCUE: Golder Ranch Fire, Northwest Fire help hiker on Linda Vista Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch Fire District and Northwest Fire District conducted a hiker rescue today along Linda Vista Trail.

The call came in around noon. Crews say a hiker had been on the trail for about 30 minutes before feeling ill.

Crews assisted the hiker off the trail, however, they declined to be transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Excessive heat warnings are in place throughout this next week with temperatures reaching the triple digits.

We rescued a hiker who was on trail for only 30 minutes! There is no good reason to be on the trails this next week or so. Excessive heat warnings in effect. Keep yourself (and the rescuers) safe and find some inside stuff to do! #HeatKills #CommunityFirst — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) June 12, 2021

No further information was available.

