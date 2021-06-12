Advertise
HIKER RESCUE: Golder Ranch Fire, Northwest Fire help hiker on Linda Vista Trail

(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch Fire District and Northwest Fire District conducted a hiker rescue today along Linda Vista Trail.

The call came in around noon. Crews say a hiker had been on the trail for about 30 minutes before feeling ill.

Crews assisted the hiker off the trail, however, they declined to be transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Excessive heat warnings are in place throughout this next week with temperatures reaching the triple digits.

No further information was available.

