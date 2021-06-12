Advertise
TPD investigates deadly shooting on south side

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Valencia near I-19 this afternoon.

Officers responded to a Circle K at 1555 W Valencia Rd reference a shooting and discovered an adult male victim. He suffered from obvious signs of gunshot trauma and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials are still investigating and have no further information to provide at this time.

Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
